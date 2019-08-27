Provident Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 578,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,430,000. IAA makes up approximately 3.3% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $35,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IAA shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IAA in a report on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IAA in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on IAA in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

IAA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,647. IAA has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $366.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. IAA’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IAA will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

