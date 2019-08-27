Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $120,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Rockwell Medical worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,340 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 5,456.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RMTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ifs Securities lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

In other Rockwell Medical news, major shareholder David S. Richmond purchased 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $198,687.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 179,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,422.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stuart M. Paul purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 264,789 shares of company stock valued at $779,198. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. 11,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $153.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. Rockwell Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 143.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

