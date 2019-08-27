Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Shares Down 2.9%

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.04 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 88,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and a P/E ratio of -34.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.05.

About Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. It delivers content for personalized medicine in the areas of biomarker services, isobaric reagents, and biomarkers. The company designs, performs, and interprets high resolution proteomics studies to improve target discovery, validation, and mechanism of action studies; offers specialized services to enhance discovery and validation of mechanistic biomarkers in peripheral fluids; and provides a set of bioinformatics tools to enhance data integration, and select regulated features and map to biological processes.

