ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Shares Gap Down to $32.59

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.29, but opened at $32.59. ProShares UltraShort QQQ shares last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 3,879,868 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the second quarter worth $518,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 46.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 190,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 24.7% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 35,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the second quarter worth $49,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

