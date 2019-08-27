ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) Trading Up 0.5%

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.26 and last traded at $43.49, approximately 40 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.26.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50.

Get ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.13% of ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Europe seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Europe Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of the developed markets in Europe.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.