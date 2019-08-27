Progress Software Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the software maker on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Progress Software has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of PRGS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.99. 13,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,727. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.76. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $103.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. National Securities set a $50.00 price target on shares of Progress Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

