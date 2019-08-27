Profile Utility Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $18,528.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $194,354.00 and $18,528.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, LBank, Bit-Z and Allcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024853 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002387 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00159708 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000863 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,178.12 or 0.99982998 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002983 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00037060 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, LBank, Allcoin, Coinnest and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

