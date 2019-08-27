PRiVCY (PRIV) Price Tops $0.0035

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PRiVCY coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. PRiVCY has a total market cap of $57,013.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00252455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.05 or 0.01314411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020850 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002550 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00094110 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

