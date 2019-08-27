Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 89,733.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32,304 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 59.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $102.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,038. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $89.01 and a 52-week high of $122.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.45.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

