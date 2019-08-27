Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,148.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,402,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,679 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,557,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,080,000 after purchasing an additional 925,630 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $241,346,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $153,867,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $124,921,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $288.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,123. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $303.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.