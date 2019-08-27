Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 35.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 822,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,382,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $139.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on C. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

