Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $607,000 Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 554.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Boeing by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $417.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

NYSE BA traded down $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $355.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.27. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

