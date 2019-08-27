Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $337,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,993. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $60.80.

