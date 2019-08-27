Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Principia Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.55). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principia Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Principia Biopharma.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.93. Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRNB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Principia Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

PRNB traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.08 million and a P/E ratio of 63.14. Principia Biopharma has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $42.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50.

In other Principia Biopharma news, major shareholder Leaf Ventures Ii L.P. New sold 300,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 2.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 1,786.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

