Premier Veterinary Group (LON:PVG) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Premier Veterinary Group PLC (LON:PVG) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56.25 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76), approximately 17,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 43,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.78).

The company has a market cap of $8.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 59.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.93.

About Premier Veterinary Group (LON:PVG)

Premier Veterinary Group plc provides various services to third party veterinary practices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Denmark, the Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Germany. It offers Premier Pet Care Plan, a structured preventative healthcare program for cats, dogs, and rabbits; and non-medical services to other veterinary practices.

