Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,591 MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after buying an additional 141,131 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,108,000 after buying an additional 47,985 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRC. Raymond James cut their price target on MRC Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of MRC Global in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of MRC traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $11.97. 21,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,695. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MRC Global Inc has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

