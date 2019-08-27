Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 16.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 1,927.9% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 95,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 90,418 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ingevity by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,899,000 after acquiring an additional 28,942 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Ingevity by 39.6% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 20.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.29 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.61.

NYSE:NGVT traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $73.53. 5,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,118. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Ingevity Corp has a 1 year low of $73.96 and a 1 year high of $120.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.12. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.96.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Ingevity had a return on equity of 54.67% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

