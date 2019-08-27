Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading Down 28.6%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR) was down 28.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 277,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 140,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Prairie Provident Resources from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

