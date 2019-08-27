PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.3% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 17.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.4% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of PPL by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 102,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,017. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

In related news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

