PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Short Interest Update

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,600 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 809,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 396,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.15 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.24. 33,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.24.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. Analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 61,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.