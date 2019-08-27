PIVX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $143,222.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00003341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Upbit and Trade By Trade. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $19.35 million and approximately $143,222.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00024524 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004081 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Graviex, Bittrex, Crex24, YoBit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Coinbe, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Upbit, Binance, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu and Bisq. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.