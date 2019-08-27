Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Downgraded to “Hold” at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Pivotal Software from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America cut Pivotal Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pivotal Software from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pivotal Software from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pivotal Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE PVTL opened at $14.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. Pivotal Software has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of -0.02.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pivotal Software had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $185.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Pivotal Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pivotal Software will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Pivotal Software news, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $70,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew M. Cohen sold 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $47,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,658 shares of company stock valued at $572,236. Insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVTL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 406.8% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 29.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

