Pirate Chain Trading Up 16.5% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $2,873.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00252404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.01327145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020741 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00093815 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 115,866,332 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.