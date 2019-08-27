Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Shares Up 10.6%

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PT) shares shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03, 283,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 148% from the average session volume of 114,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pintec Technology during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pintec Technology during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pintec Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Pintec Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

