Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0017

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $711,296.00 and approximately $1,276.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.12 or 0.00894994 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003661 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 436,200,524 coins and its circulating supply is 410,940,088 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.