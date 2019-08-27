Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,777,156. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $78.49 and a twelve month high of $121.76. The stock has a market cap of $293.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,258,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,415 shares of company stock worth $53,045,928 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

