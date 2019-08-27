Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 37.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,328,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $19,082,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth $8,868,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,627,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,261,000 after buying an additional 356,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

In related news, EVP Stephen Montgomery Kelly acquired 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $49,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Masi Niccolo De acquired 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $100,029.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 15,342 shares of company stock worth $306,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

REZI traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.35. 276,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,744. Resideo Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.40.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

