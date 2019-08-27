Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Metlife by 57.5% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,642,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,398 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in Metlife by 15,027.5% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,106,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,560 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 135.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 875,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,344,000 after purchasing an additional 856,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Metlife in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,431,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. The stock had a trading volume of 138,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,896. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $42.00 price target on shares of Metlife and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

