Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,265,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 2,772,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.19.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 51,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,449,070.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,782,702.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fabio Sandri sold 74,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $2,112,051.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,282.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 78.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,850.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,745,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,330,000 after buying an additional 1,656,458 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,224,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,460,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,225,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,511,000 after buying an additional 423,761 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 426.3% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 510,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after buying an additional 413,742 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PPC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.07. 26,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

