Phore Price Tops $0.0818 on Major Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0818 or 0.00000802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Nanex and IDAX. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $16,592.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phore has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016852 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 18,436,877 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Nanex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

