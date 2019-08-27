Pettee Investors Inc. Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Pettee Investors Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 50,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 432,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 85,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $147.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush set a $150.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.61.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $1,355,120.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,173.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,922 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.73. The company had a trading volume of 103,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,002. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $140.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.