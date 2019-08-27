Pettee Investors Inc. Has $535,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 131,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,232,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 421.2% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 134.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.12. 858,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.74 and its 200-day moving average is $190.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.83.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

