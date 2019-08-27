Pettee Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Pettee Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 815.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 733.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $247,359.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAA. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,916. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $127.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day moving average of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

