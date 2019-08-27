Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 140

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Personal Assets Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 394.77 ($5.16) and a 52-week high of £432 ($564.48). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is £425.92.

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

About Personal Assets Trust

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.