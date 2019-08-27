Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on September 17th

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Perrigo has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Perrigo to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $78.90. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Perrigo will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $187,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,844.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald Winowiecki sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $39,672.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at $333,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Perrigo from $107.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

