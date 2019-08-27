Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on September 17th

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.
Perrigo has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Perrigo to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.
Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $78.90. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46.
In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $187,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,844.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald Winowiecki sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $39,672.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at $333,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
PRGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Perrigo from $107.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.