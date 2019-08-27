PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.74. 321,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.