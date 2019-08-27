PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.71. 274,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,036. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24. The firm has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.35.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

