Peoples Bank OH Sells 1,663 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,929,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,978 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,616,000 after purchasing an additional 547,873 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,723 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 187,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,545,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,555. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $72.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.