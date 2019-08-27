Peoples Bank OH Sells 123 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 130,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,748,000 after purchasing an additional 153,809 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,743.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.16. 55,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.37 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.