Peoples Bank OH Lowers Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Peoples Bank OH cut its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in CME Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $61,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,105.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.46, for a total value of $318,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,068.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,271 shares of company stock worth $15,290,370. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.32. 39,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.83. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $217.65.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

