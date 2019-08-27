PeerStream (NASDAQ:PEER) Trading Down 100%

PeerStream (NASDAQ:PEER) shares dropped 100% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41.

About PeerStream (NASDAQ:PEER)

PeerStream, Inc builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app.

