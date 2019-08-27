PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,452,800 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 5,615,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 31.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYS traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.34. 2,029,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,517. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $702.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.22 and a beta of 0.73. PaySign has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $18.67.
PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 million. PaySign had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 66.14%. PaySign’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PaySign Company Profile
PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.
