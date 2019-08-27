PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,452,800 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 5,615,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 31.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.34. 2,029,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,517. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $702.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.22 and a beta of 0.73. PaySign has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $18.67.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 million. PaySign had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 66.14%. PaySign’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of PaySign in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of PaySign in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

