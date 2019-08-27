Paypex (PAYX) Price Tops $0.0172

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. Paypex has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $32,951.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Paypex has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Paypex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00251799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.01310358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020814 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00094144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About Paypex

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. The official website for Paypex is paypex.org . The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex . Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Paypex Token Trading

Paypex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paypex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paypex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

