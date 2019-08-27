Patron Price Tops $0.0001 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Patron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, CoinBene and Hotbit. Patron has a market cap of $50,821.00 and approximately $804.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Patron has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00251146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.27 or 0.01309005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021159 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00094169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,698,496 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene, Exrates, IDAX, HitBTC, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.