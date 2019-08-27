Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 987 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 82,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period.

DWX traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.13. 3,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,951. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $33.89 and a 1 year high of $40.03.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

