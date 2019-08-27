Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 228 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,358,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,521,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 129.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 94,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 53,242 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

In other news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $205,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,273,067.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $213,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,631 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,036 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 76,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

