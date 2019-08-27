Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.68. The company had a trading volume of 97,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,038. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $89.01 and a 1 year high of $122.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.45.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

