Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases Shares of 4,741 National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 45.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,225,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $538,534,000 after buying an additional 7,616,881 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,227,988 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $299,114,000 after buying an additional 958,131 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,107,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,911,000 after buying an additional 73,441 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,521,206 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $167,158,000 after buying an additional 501,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 38.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,419,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $120,478,000 after buying an additional 1,510,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $99,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,853.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $415,896.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,936.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. TheStreet downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

NYSE NOV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.75 and a beta of 1.30. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 63.23%. Equities analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.