Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 2,180 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 80.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 196,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,993. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $32.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

