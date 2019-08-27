Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 3,591 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 1,920.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,059. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68.

